Sean Collins driving a Vervaet 617 six-row beet harvester for Daly Agri, Midleton. He was lifting Enermax fodder beet for Brian Duncan, Dungourney at Coole, Co Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, Conor Kehoe talks to a researcher from blackgrass trials in the UK.

We listen to John Martin from Centenary Co-op on a value-added product and we hear some of the agronomy talks from Tillage Day.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: