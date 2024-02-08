Ben Abell, head of agronomy at Dyson Farming, speaking at the Drummonds winter conference in Navan, Co Meath, at the end of January. \ Adam King

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we talk to the man in charge of Dyson Farming’s crop production systems Ben Abell, who is the head of agronomy on a farm which is over 35,000ac in size. Ben spoke at the Drummonds conference a few weeks ago.

We detail how Irish farmers are losing money due to bad weather and regulations and how member states are seeking derogations from crop diversification requirements.

We hear how Irish wheat could replace maize in whiskey production and have a report from the Wexford IFA grain awards.

