It's a busy time for agronomists, with a lot of spring barley crops to look at across the country. BYDV is visible in many crops.

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we’re joined by Tim Looby, an agronomist with McDonnell Bros, based in Co Cork.

Tim chats about what’s happening in the fields at the minute and gives a rundown on crop condition, growth stages and disease levels.

Niamh Murphy attended a Teagasc Signpost walk on Gavin Tully’s farm recently and we hear how he manages an organic farm.

As always, we take a look at this week’s paper and have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

