Technicial director, Seedtech, Tim O'Donovan speaking at the Seedtech trials open day in Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary

This week's paper is a bumper tillage edition. We look at all the top stories in the podcast, including details of a survey of agronomists from around the country which estimates a decline in grain and straw production.

We look at cover crop rules for grazing.

Harvest is nearly upon us, but weather is showery. We have the forecast and information on new trailer identification requirements.

We chat to Seedtech's Tim O'Donovan on the latest varieties, have an update on the Food Vision tillage group report and have the grain market report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: