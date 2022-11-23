The top-priced ewe lamb at €1,800 is heading to Scotland having been purchased by breeders David and Johnathan Norman for their Kirkhouse flock.

The hammer fell at €3,800 for the top priced ewe (Lot 18) at the Ballyhibben B3 Flock major reduction sale of Charollais ewes held on Saturday 19 November in Blessington Mart.

Sired by Sant Andras Sergeant Major and in-lamb to the 4,000gns Round Tower Ask The Boss, the ewe was snapped up by well-known breeder, Kenny Malcomson for his Ringclare Charollais flock in Northern Ireland. Mr Malcomson also purchased Lot 23 for €1,900, one of the other top prices on the day.

The sale held by breeder Michael Power from Co Limerick recorded a clearance rate of 95% from an entry of 96 in-lamb ewes and four ewe lambs. Bidding was brisk and underpinned a very satisfactory sale average in the region of €800 per head.

Other standout prices on the day included €2,100 paid for Lot 28, a 2020-born in-lamb ewe purchased by Eric Landen of the Highfield flock, Co Cork. Lot 78 topped the hogget trade at €2,000, with this quality ewe secured by Colm O’Neill, Co Roscommon.

There was also lots of overseas interest on the day and Scottish breeders David and Johnathan Norman secured the top priced ewe lamb, Lot 97, for their Kirkhouse flock at €1,800.

A full clearance of the Ballyhibben Texel flock comprising 18 in-lamb ewes and 10 ewe lambs will take place on Saturday 10 December, in conjunction with the Blessington Texel All Stars in-lamb production ewe sale. There is an entry of over 85 females from the Annakisha, Donnelly, Frenchbrook, Kilcurley and Ryans flocks.