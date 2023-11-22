Farmers are now legally required to wear a helmet and complete training on how to ride quad bikes properly. It might seem like a big ask but in reality it’s the least that should be done by those using quad bikes.

I’ve heard of and witnessed so many accidents down through the years that proper training and wearing a helmet is a positive compared to an outright ban that so many call for.

Yes of course quad bikes are so essential for efficiency, and so useful, but consider carefully before investing – especially if young people are around the farm.