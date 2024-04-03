The frustration and anger exhibited by farmers this week surrounding the increase in BVD support payments of just 40c on 25 calves is understandable.

For many, the anger is arising from another year’s testing and no foresight on the future direction of the eradication programme rather than the payment figure.

There is no doubting that huge gains have been made by farmers and industry in eradicating BVD.

However, a void in communication is leaving farmers fearing BVD could be akin to TB testing.

Mixed messaging regarding how long farmers will be required to tissue tag and the awarding of BVD free status is not helping.

Farmers need to be informed of the Department’s and AHI’s plan to bring BVD eradication to a conclusion.