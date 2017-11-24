Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Widespread frost this weekend
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Widespread frost this weekend

By on
There will be widespread frost this weekend, with a snow-ice warning in place until Saturday.
There will be widespread frost this weekend, with a snow-ice warning in place until Saturday.

Friday will have a cold and frosty start and temperatures will only reach 3°C to 6°C during the day, according to Met Éireann.

Good sunshine is forecast in many places for the first half of the day, but cloud will increase later as wintry showers in the west and north become more widespread.

Northwesterly winds will freshen through the day also.

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place until noon on Saturday, with scattered snow showers likely, most frequent in Ulster and Connacht.

Met Éireann also has a low temperature warning in place for Friday morning, with lows of of -3°C or -4°C in places.

On Friday night, wintry showers are to become confined to western and northern counties, with clear skies across the bulk of the country.

It will be a cold and windy night with widespread frost and lowest temperatures dropping to freezing level.

Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be another cold and windy day, with further wintry showers and highest temperatures of 5°C to 7°C. Northwesterly winds will be gusty.

Saturday night will remain cold and frosty, but mainly dry.

Sunday

It will still be cold on Sunday, with low temperatures and fresh southwesterly winds for most of the daylight hours.

However, by evening increasing cloud will have brought temperatures up to about 8°C to 10°C, Met Éireann said, and patchy rain or drizzle will have spread eastwards.

No frost is expected Sunday night as heavier rain extends across the country from the west. The cold weather is expected to remain into the start of next week.

Management notes

Sheep

Darren Carty looks at earlier housing, winter shearing and the liveweight of ewes in this week’s sheep management notes.

Beef

Weanling performance targets and clean water are covered by Adam Woods in the beef management notes.

Dairy

In the dairy management notes, Aidan Brennan looks at grazing infrastructure, tax and nitrates.

Tillage

In this week’s tillage management notes, Andy Doyle looks at weather variability, planting and emerging crops.

More in News
Member
Environmental challenge is not going away – Hogan
News
Environmental challenge is not going away – Hogan
By Amy Forde on 24 November 2017
Glanbia dominates CellCheck awards
News
Glanbia dominates CellCheck awards
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and tractor testing
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and tractor testing
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Snow and ice warning for Ireland
News
Snow and ice warning for Ireland
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
Your pictures: call for farmers' help as flooding hits east
News
Your pictures: call for farmers' help as flooding hits east
By Thomas Hubert on 22 November 2017
Member
In pictures: getting your tractor winter-ready
Tractors
In pictures: getting your tractor winter-ready
By Farmers Journal on 18 November 2016
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad