Around the country in pictures

Kevin Nolan, of Nolan Farming, sowing winter oats in good soil conditions at Drisogue, Ballon, Co Carlow. \ Ramona Farrelly

The Irish Farmers Journal photography team had another busy week. They captured some great images at a range of locations.

Mountrath Mart

Jack Campion attended the first Mountrath Mart 50 years ago with his father.

They brought four bullocks for sale and he remembers selling the first bullock he reared for about 80 pounds on the day.

Here he is at the 50th anniversary of the mart.

Philip Doyle

Field work

Last week, Louise Carroll was min-tilling winter wheat at Rathmore, Tullow, Co Carlow, with her father, Niall.

Here she is not long after James Kehoe pulled potatoes from the same ground over the last few days. Louise is in her second year studying for her BSc in Agriculture at Waterford.

Ramona Farrelly

Whitethorn harvest

Michael Eustace of AskMe Landscaping, has just started harvesting and grading his whitethorn hedging.

The harvest is a busy time for Michael and his team, and will continue well into March next year.

Ramona Farrelly

Wool

Seamus Dooley from Ballyduff, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, started a sheep-shearing business 53 years ago.

Now his son, Fergus Dooley, runs the business as Dooley Wool merchants. It is one of only a handful of merchants in the country licensed to export wool. Here is Seamus with his son, Fergus, and grandson, James.

Philip Doyle

Radio star

Joe Maloney and his wife, Freddie Maloney, live on their farm in Barronstown, Co Tipperary.

Joe was part of a team that presented a farming programme on Tipperary mid west FM every Wednesday night from 1996 to 2016. Joe still has his notes from the programme, including newspapers going back six decades.

Philip Doyle