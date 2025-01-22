The Irish Farmers Journal suckler mart demo that was scheduled to take place tonight in Skibbereen Mart has been postponed on the back of a red weather warning being issued for Thursday night in Cork and the surrounding counties.

Gusts of over 130km/h are being forecast for the Skibbereen area and under safety grounds it was decided to postpone the event until next week.

The event will now take place on Tuesday 28 January at 7pm.

The event, taking place in conjunction with MSD and Munster Bovine, will include a market update, an animal health segment and a live suckler cow and calf demo.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served after the event.