Housed cattle will be at an increased risk of developing pneumonia as milder weather increases temperatures.

After freezing temperatures gripped the country last week, forecasts show milder conditions over the coming days.

Temperatures are in the low teens in some parts of the country, and with wind strength decreasing, housed cattle are at increased risk of developing pneumonia.

Therefore, be alert to early signs of cattle going off their feed, looking dull, isolated and breathing heavily.

Splitting concentrate feeding between a morning and evening allocation will show up cattle that are slow to come forward and eat.

Check these animals carefully, as they are prime candidates for pneumonia.

Splitting meal allocation

A temperature check and early intervention to ward off a respiratory infection is recommended.

As well as splitting meal allocation, make a point of pushing in silage more regularly throughout the day.

Cattle tend to come forward when silage is freshened up; again this will show up animals potentially in the early stages of developing pneumonia.

Keep shed doors open and avoid parking machinery on feed passages in an effort to improve airflow in cattle housing. Clipping animals will also help regulate body temperatures better.

