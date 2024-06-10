Factories are on the hunt for cattle supplies as finished cattle numbers continue to dry up around the country.

Factory agents are becoming increasingly anxious about supplies and any phone calls being made to sell cattle in the last week are being welcomed with open arms from factories.

Yard visits are taking place within 24 hours in some cases so as to not miss out on any cattle.

Bullocks are working off a €5.10-€5.15/kg base with a lot more bullocks being sold at the higher end of this range this week.

Heifers are working off a €5.15/kg-€5.20/kg base price with more heifers being bought at €5.20/kg base price this week. As always, those dealing in numbers have been able to squeeze 5-10 cent/kg more out of the market.

'Sell hard'

Farmers are advised to sell hard as grass cattle are still a few weeks off being ready for finish and the current lull in supply places the ball firmly at the farmers' feet this week.

Cows are still in big demand with U grading cows still up at €5.10/kg, and R grading cows coming in at €4.60/kg to €4.80/kg.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.50/kg in the main.

P+3 cows are working off €4.00/kg to €4.20/kg depending on weight, age and flesh.

Factory agents and wholesalers continue to pay big money for well-fleshed heavy cows in marts with over €3/kg being paid in marts over the weekend for well-fleshed continental cows. The mart is still the best place to go with small numbers of cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are working off a €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €4.95/kg to €5.05/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg base price, with factories a little more anxious for supplies for the rest of this week.