These May 2023-born Limousin bullocks weighed 550kg and sold for €1,640 each (€2.98/kg) in Kilkenny Mart last week.

Mart sales are starting to get a little smaller this week, with weanlings taking a particular downward turn in marts across the country.

Numbers of weanlings had been holding very strong, but both numbers and quality being brought out for sale have taken a dip this week.

All eyes will be on Carrick-on-Shannon this week for the first instalment of the 2024 winter fair, which includes the sale of bull weanlings next Monday. It’s a niche market, but a good gauge of the confidence in the suckler sector.

A lot of part-time farmers dominate the fatstock scene, but young people will come to Carrick in droves next week, something which has to be a positive in terms of fostering an interest in farming.

Despite the drop in numbers, the trade has held extremely firm, with exporters never as busy as they are at the moment.

This is leaving very high clearance rates in marts, with 99% clearances reported in a lot of marts last week.

The last 12 months has seen record numbers of cattle leave the country and 2024 will go down as a record year for live exports, with weanlings and store cattle dominating.

Weanling exports are up 63% to 47,782, with store cattle exports up 65% to 43,033 cattle so far in 2024. Adult forward store cattle and finished cattle are also up in terms of numbers. Adult cattle exports aee up 22% to 44,880 in 2024.

The outlook remains positive, with a number of north African buyers visiting marts and export yards last week looking for more Irish cattle.

Almost 20,000 cattle have been shipped to Morocco so far in 2024, up from zero in the same period in 2023.

Eastern European markets are also way up in terms of imports of Irish animals. Speaking to exporters this week, they see no let-up in the demand for Irish cattle, with the only issue of concern being a possible bluetongue outbreak in Ireland, which would have massive consequences for Irish exports for a prolonged period of time.

There is a shortage of cattle in a number of countries at the moment and Ireland is the destination of choice for their requirements at the moment.

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis table, we see that heifers were the highlight.

All weights and quality categories were up this week, with lighter store heifers seeing the biggest improvement.

Top-quality heifers in the 350kg to 400kg weight bracket came in 29c/kg higher this week, with average heifers up 17c/kg to €2.77/kg.

Top-quality heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket came in at €3.33/kg, up 14c/kg on last week’s price.

Heavy heifers were also up 10c to 12c/kg across the board, with factory agents driving the heavy heifer trade.

Bullocks also saw a steady week’s trading, with top-end bullocks over 600kg coming in at €3.20/kg, unchanged from last week.

Heavier bull weanlings were back a touch on last week, with 300kg to 400kg weanlings a steady trade at €3.86/kg, unchanged from last week.

Heavy heifer weanlings were also back a touch this week, with lighter weanlings seeing higher demand.