Prime cattle prices are risnig in Northern Ireland as plants focus on Christmas kills.

Farmers have the upper hand at present when it comes to selling cattle, as processors ramp up throughput in the run-in to Christmas.

Several plants are now operating on a six-day kill, putting cattle agents under pressure to source adequate numbers over the coming month.

There are also reports of some plants reducing throughput of cull cows, as they seek to prioritise kill lines for prime steers and heifers. Lamb throughput is also being curtailed in favour of cattle.

Base quotes are unchanged on 480p to 482p/kg for U-3 grading animals, although the majority of reports indicate that 498p to 500p/kg is a realistic starting price for in-spec animals.

Price deals above 500p/kg are becoming more common, but they are mostly on offer to farmers with the ability to supply bigger numbers over the coming weeks.

Deals of 502p to 506p/kg have been reported by regular finishers selling animals on a weekly arrangement.

Young bulls are also in demand, with deals of 490p to 494p/kg reported on animals meeting specifications for slaughter age and conformation. Bulls failing to meet these requirements are being pinned closer to official quotes.

Farmers also indicate that factories continue to offer free transport within deals, mainly as an alternative to raising prices above the 500p/kg threshold.

Other reports indicate that penalties on out-of-spec animals are being waived, as well as flat-rate prices being offered on such animals.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of all grades rose by 0.5p to 490.88p/kg, with U3 steers up 0.3p to 500.7p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade jumped 1.2p/kg to average 500.5p/kg, with young bulls up 1.9p to 488.7p/kg.

Cows

With some plants prioritising kill lines for prime cattle, there are signs of prices easing for cull cows. So far, this appears to be on older, dairy-bred types as good-quality suckler lots remain on 390p to 400p/kg.

NI sheep: lamb quotes increase to 620p/kg

The live trade continues to set the pace for fat lambs and with prices edging up, plants have raised quotes by 5p to 620p/kg. However, deals of 625p and 630p/kg are on offer to the 22kg deadweight limit.

In Gortin, a rising trade saw lambs sell to £150 for 28kg, £148 for 27.5kg, 24.5kg to £135.50 and 22kg to £128.50. Store lambs were a strong trade at 699p/kg.

Kilrea sold a big show of 1,550 lambs from 570p to 677p/kg, up 10p for heavier sorts. Store lambs were a very strong trade, making 600p and upwards. Tops were 17kg at £115. Fat lambs at 24kg made £143, 23kg to £147 and 21kg to £123.

There was a solid trade in Markethill, as 1,690 head sold from 570p to 618p/kg, up 20p for heavier sorts with 20.3kg at £125.50, 21.2kg at £130, 24kg to £138 and 24.2kg also at £138.

Stores improved in price, with light lambs at 12.4kg on £93, 15.5kg at £115 and stronger sorts at 17.5kg on £120.

In Saintfield, 925 head sold from 565p to 700p/kg, little change on last week. The best lambs at 30kg made £170 and £160, with the main range from £130 to £151. Stores hit 700p for 15kg at £105.

In Ballymena, the trade was strong. Lambs at 23kg made £137, 22kg at £130.50 and 21.5kg at £129.

Fat ewes

The live trade for fat ewes remains strong. In Gortin, ewes topped £200, with a big run from £120 to £170. Kilrea sold to a top of £184.

In Markethill, fleshed ewes made from £120 to a top of £162, with plainer sorts from £70 to £110. In Saintfield, Texels sold to a top of £210 with a big run from £150 to £190.

