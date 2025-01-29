The exclusion of on-farm weights from the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) in Irish Cattle Breeding Federation genetic evaluations drew the ire of farmers at Tuesday evening’s Irish Farmers Journal Suckler Roadshow in Skibbereen Mart.

Former Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association president, Dermot Kelleher, led the charge and voiced his frustration.

It’s one rule for dairy farmers and another for suckler farmers

“They say it’s a quality control issue, but there’s no problem for dairy farmers to record their own data,” he said. “It’s one rule for dairy farmers and another for suckler farmers.”

The topic of cow weight also was addressed in the breeding demonstration. Addressing a question from the floor, Rose Goulding, beef programme manager with the National Cattle Breeding Centre, said: “The main argument around cow weight is around the extra cost of feeding a heavier cow. It’s fine if she is paying her way, but a lighter cow doing doing the same job is cheaper to keep.”

Fachtna Collins, local vet, gave a timely refresher on the dos and don’ts when it comes to intervening at calving time. Helena Madden from MSD joined him for a discussion on vaccines. Keith Mullaney, mart manager, also highlighted the importance of having weanlings vaccinated for pneumonia ahead of sale.

The feedback he received from exporters was that it was best to have the calf vaccinated while they are still on the cow as there is less stress.

“When exporters bring them back home and vaccinate them, then that’s where they could lose a few because they’re too stressed and those buyers won’t be back to buy again,” he said.