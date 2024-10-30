A spokesperson for Kepak said they remain “focused on delivering business as usual for Summit’s customers and employees, the acquisition provides opportunities for long-term growth."

Kepak Group has announced the acquisition of UK-based frozen food company Summit Foods.

This acquisition, Kepak has said, is part of its strategic plan to further grow its food business organically and through acquisitions.

Last year, Summit Foods had an annual revenue of £24m and employed 200 people.

Commenting on the acquisition, CEO of Kepak Foods Brian Farrell said the investment aligns with the company’s plans to develop its presence in the UK convenience and out-of-home food channels.

“Summit's portfolio of fresher-for-longer sandwiches, chilled and frozen meals and snacks complements our existing micro snacking offerings and allows us to deepen our presence across these markets.”

‘Business as usual’

Summit Foods will continue to operate from its current base in Preston, with no immediate changes to its operations, branding or customer offerings.

In addition, the leadership team from Summit will remain in place for a six-month transition period.

This purchase strengthens Kepak’s position in the UK’s growing food-to-go and micro-snacking market, valued at £6.8bn.

A spokesperson for Kepak said they remain “focused on delivering business as usual for Summit’s customers and employees".

"The acquisition provides opportunities for long-term growth. For the immediate future, the two companies will work closely to align operations and explore potential synergies, particularly in the areas of product development and distribution.”