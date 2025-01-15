Exports of organic nutrients must be recorded within four days with the Department of Agriculture, in turn sharing data with local authorities.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has launched a new nutrient movement app, aimed at facilitating easier recording and verification of exports and imports of organic nutrients.

Since 1 January 2025, the export of organic nutrients must be recorded with the Department of Agriculture within four days of the movement occurring.

Importers who receive organic nutrients have a longer timeframe to verify the movement.

Importers who receive organic nutrients between 1 January and 30 June 2025 must verify the movement via the agfood.ie facility by 14 July 2025.

Importers who receive organic nutrients from 1 July to 31 December 2025 must verify such movements by 14 January 2026.

Accessing the app

The Department advises that the app is not available usual app stores, as it was created using a framework called progressive web application (PWA). It can be downloaded from the QR code (right) on to a smart phone or tablet.

A user manual for the new app and further guidance on declaring and verifying organic nutrient movements is available at gov.ie/nitrates. When logging into the app, the username is the same one from your agfood.ie login and the password similar. A six-digit code will be sent to the mobile number registered with the Department.

Farmers and agents can still opt to declare an export and/or verify an import of organic nutrients within the required timeframes, using the nitrogen and phosphorus section of their agfood.ie account.

The Department said: “In limited cases, for example, a movement involving the representative of a deceased herdowner, a paper Record 3 for an organic nutrient movement may still be accepted, provided it is fully completed and submitted within four days of the export occurring, by e-mail to nitrates@agriculture.gov.ie or by post to: Nitrates Section, Water and Air Quality Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle, Wexford, Y35 PN52. The only accepted proof of postage for such forms is a Registered Post Receipt. Any queries can be addressed to nitrates@agriculture.gov.ie or by phoning 053-916 3425.”

Inspections process

The tighter timeframe to record exports of organic nutrients is aimed at allowing authorities to follow up on movements and cut down on so-called ‘paper movements’ of organic nutrients.

The Department has previously stated in Proposed Additional Measures for the Fifth Nitrates Action Programme Public Consultation document that it will “share data to local authorities, no later than the next working day after the movement has been declared to DAFM to allow inspections to take place”.