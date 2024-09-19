Arrabawn has become the latest dairy co-operative to announce an increase in its milk price for the month of August.
The board of Arrabawn decided to rise the price of milk supplied last month to 45.0c/l, excluding VAT. This includes a 0.48c/l sustainability incentive payment, not including VAT.
This equates to a 1.19c/l, excluding VAT, increase on the July figures.
Other co-ops
Milk prices have been up across the board for August, with Dairygold, Kerry Dairy and Lakeland Dairies also lifting their prices by 1.19c/l excluding VAT.
Dairygold have an August milk price of 43.65c/l, excluding VAT, based on 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
Kerry Dairy Ireland's base figure for milk supplied last month is 43.17c/l, excluding VAT.
Lakeland Dairies Ireland's August base milk price is 43.89c/l, excluding VAT.
Meanwhile, Tirlán increased its base milk price for the month by 1.15c/l, to 43.73c/l, excluding VAT.
Carbery has lifted its price for August milk by 3.0c/l to 44.28c/l, excluding VAT.
