Arrabawn has become the latest dairy co-operative to announce an increase in its milk price for the month of August.

The board of Arrabawn decided to rise the price of milk supplied last month to 45.0c/l, excluding VAT. This includes a 0.48c/l sustainability incentive payment, not including VAT.

This equates to a 1.19c/l, excluding VAT, increase on the July figures.

Other co-ops

Milk prices have been up across the board for August, with Dairygold, Kerry Dairy and Lakeland Dairies also lifting their prices by 1.19c/l excluding VAT.

Dairygold have an August milk price of 43.65c/l, excluding VAT, based on 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Kerry Dairy Ireland's base figure for milk supplied last month is 43.17c/l, excluding VAT.

Lakeland Dairies Ireland's August base milk price is 43.89c/l, excluding VAT.

Meanwhile, Tirlán increased its base milk price for the month by 1.15c/l, to 43.73c/l, excluding VAT.

Carbery has lifted its price for August milk by 3.0c/l to 44.28c/l, excluding VAT.

