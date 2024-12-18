Carbery has increased its base milk price for November by 1c/l to 48.84c/l, excluding VAT.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average milk price of 50.38c/l, with 0.88c/l SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus - all excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for Carbery said: “Dairy market performance continues to be strong, with supply being matched by steady global demand, particularly for butter and cheese as we near the end of the year.

"Carbery will continue to monitor markets closely in order to maximise returns for our shareholders.”