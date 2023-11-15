Dairy Women Ireland will host its second annual conference on Saturday 25 November.

The conference theme is ‘cultivating health and success’ and it will be held in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.

The conference provides an opportunity for women involved in dairy farming in any way to meet like-minded women and advance their knowledge.

Dairy Women Ireland is a voluntary organisation comprising of women from across the dairy farming sector which aims to connect and empower women involved in the dairy industry in a variety of roles through an educational and support network.

Agenda

The conference schedule will have a host of inspirational and expert guest speakers, with discussions on topics such as strategically developing your role to fulfil your goals, flexing accounting and policy options for dairy farms and health tips.

Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Aidan Brennan, farmers Elaine and Pat Hickey from Westmeath, farmers Siobhan and Mitchell Hayes from Cork, plus Tirlán’s Anna Daly will all speak on the day.

After lunch, those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn about antimicrobial resistance, managing living and working with your dairy farming partner, family farm succession and creating the life you deserve.

Conference tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Dairy Women Ireland website and cost €95 plus an admin fee. This includes one year’s membership of the organisation.