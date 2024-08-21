A further 15,000 farmers will be legally required to spread slurry with low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) equipment from 1 January next.

Farmers stocked between 100kg organic N/ha and 129kg N/ha will be banned from using splash plates from next year under good agricultural practice regulations.

The Department of Agriculture expects that, by next year, 41,000 farmers will be required to only use LESS equipment to spread slurry.

The news comes as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week revealed his Department’s plan to hold on to Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

A new €90,000 grant for storage on farms importing slurry is now available.

In addition, proposed new planning rules will allow farmers applying for slurry storage to bypass current planning rules.

The Government is to approve these planning changes in the autumn, with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to sign them into law soon after.

European Commission officials will visit Ireland in September to see how Ireland’s derogation operates.