Tirlán and Carbery have both announced increases to their October milk prices.

The price rises follow on from similar measures take by other Irish co-ops, Dairygold, Kerry Dairy Ireland and Lakeland Dairies Ireland in recent weeks.

Carbery has announced a 1c/l increase to its October milk price.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - this will result in an average milk price of 49.38c/l, excluding VAT, and including a 0.5c/l SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery said: “Prices continue to be supported by current dairy market performance, particularly in butter and cheese, while demand is steady.”

Tirlán milk price

Meanwhile, Tirlán has lifted its price for milk supplied in October to 47.78c/l, excluding VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This milk price includes a 0.48c/l sustainability action payment, which the co-operative is urging any eligible suppliers not already availing of the payment to register their sustainability actions now on the Tirlán FarmLife website.

This October milk price equates to a 0.95c/l increase, excluding VAT, on the previous month’s milk price.

Tirlán said that the average price paid for October creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 63.84c/l, excluding VAT.

Co-op chair John Murphy said this milk price rewards the suppliers for their dedication to delivering high-quality milk.

"Milk deliveries in October were significantly higher than the same month last year and constituents were excellent due to the favourable weather,” he said.

“Dairy markets are relatively stable, with some volatility in butter markets. Global stocks of product are relatively low due to constraints on milk supply in a number of regions.”

Seasonality payments

Tirlán also announced that unconditional seasonality bonus payments will apply over the winter months of December, January and February on all non-contracted milk volumes that meet quality criteria.

The Tirlán board confirmed that the payment rates for qualified milk volumes will remain at 4.77c/l for December, 6.67c/l for January and 4.77c/l for February, all excluding VAT.

