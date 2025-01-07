With a focus on producing healthy calves, Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) are to begin a series of on-farm calf rearing events this week.
Held every January with a focus on rearing healthy calves, the CalfCare events keep farmers informed of best husbandry and management practices for optimal calf performance.
The events will be aimed at dairy farmers, as well as beef farmers who rear dairy-beef calves.
The series of events is being run throughout January by Teagasc and AHI and supported by Feed for Growth, with the help and support of the co-ops and meat processors in each region.
Topics to be discussed include:Preventing pneumonia in calves.Understanding dairy and beef indices to produce quality calves.Ways to utilise pain relief during the calving season.Achieving optimal rumen development.
The series begins on Tuesday 7 January and all events commence at 11am at a range of farms nationwide.
Tuesday 7 January, DonegalAndrew McMenimen, Castlefinn, Co Donegal. Eircode: F93 YT50.
Tuesday 7 January, CorkVivian and Evan Buttimer, Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Eircode: P85 A726.
Wednesday 8 January, Cork (rescheduled - TBC)
John O’Connor, Coolageela, Kanturk, Co Cork. Eircode: P51 NX70.
Thursday 9 January, WexfordFrank Kennedy, Boley Upper, Cranford, Gorey, Co Wexford. Eircode: Y25 R840.
Thursday 9 January, Cork (CANCELLED)Brian Buckley, Pluckanes, Donoughmore, Co Cork. Eircode: P32 Y772.
Friday 10 January, KerryJohn Lawlor, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry. Eircode: V92 A260.
Friday 10 January, GalwayAidan and David Treacy, Lissanacody, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Eircode: H53 FW98.
Monday 13 January, TipperaryJimmy and Kieran Cummins, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Eircode: E41 PW26.
Tuesday 14 January, LimerickTimmy, Therese and Brendan Ryan, Newtown, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick. Eircode: V94 PV2F.
Tuesday 14 January, MeathSeán and Eamonn Roche, Castlerickard House, Longwood, Co Meath, A83 F896.
Wednesday 15 January, DonegalLamberton Farms, Castletown, Fahan, Co Donegal. Eircode: F93 CF77.
Thursday 16 January, SligoCathal Marren, Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo. Eircode: F91 RX3R.
Friday 17 January, LaoisJohn Comerford, Bushfield, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois. Eircode: R32 X229.
Friday 17 January, CorkKarl O’Shea, Angram, Drimoleague, Co Cork. Eircode: P47 RD42.
Monday 20 January, Cork (rescheduled from 7 January)Vivian and Evan Buttimer, Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Eircode: P85 A726.
Tuesday 21 January, CavanLeona and Philip Hayes, Aughadrumagullion, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan. Eircode: H12 CX97.
Wednesday 22 January, ClareSeán Hayes, Tulla, Co Clare. Eircode: V95 W280.
Tuesday 28 January, CorkRichard, Una and Joseph Forbes, Enniskeane Co Cork. Eircode: P47 XD40.
With a focus on producing healthy calves, Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) are to begin a series of on-farm calf rearing events this week.
Held every January with a focus on rearing healthy calves, the CalfCare events keep farmers informed of best husbandry and management practices for optimal calf performance.
The events will be aimed at dairy farmers, as well as beef farmers who rear dairy-beef calves.
The series of events is being run throughout January by Teagasc and AHI and supported by Feed for Growth, with the help and support of the co-ops and meat processors in each region.
Topics to be discussed include:Preventing pneumonia in calves.Understanding dairy and beef indices to produce quality calves.Ways to utilise pain relief during the calving season.Achieving optimal rumen development.
The series begins on Tuesday 7 January and all events commence at 11am at a range of farms nationwide.
Tuesday 7 January, DonegalAndrew McMenimen, Castlefinn, Co Donegal. Eircode: F93 YT50.
Tuesday 7 January, CorkVivian and Evan Buttimer, Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Eircode: P85 A726.
Wednesday 8 January, Cork (rescheduled - TBC)John O’Connor, Coolageela, Kanturk, Co Cork. Eircode: P51 NX70.
Thursday 9 January, WexfordFrank Kennedy, Boley Upper, Cranford, Gorey, Co Wexford. Eircode: Y25 R840.
Thursday 9 January, Cork (CANCELLED)Brian Buckley, Pluckanes, Donoughmore, Co Cork. Eircode: P32 Y772.
Friday 10 January, KerryJohn Lawlor, Ballysheen, Abbeydorney, Co Kerry. Eircode: V92 A260.
Friday 10 January, GalwayAidan and David Treacy, Lissanacody, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Eircode: H53 FW98.
Monday 13 January, TipperaryJimmy and Kieran Cummins, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Eircode: E41 PW26.
Tuesday 14 January, LimerickTimmy, Therese and Brendan Ryan, Newtown, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick. Eircode: V94 PV2F.
Tuesday 14 January, MeathSeán and Eamonn Roche, Castlerickard House, Longwood, Co Meath, A83 F896.
Wednesday 15 January, DonegalLamberton Farms, Castletown, Fahan, Co Donegal. Eircode: F93 CF77.
Thursday 16 January, SligoCathal Marren, Montiagh, Curry, Co Sligo. Eircode: F91 RX3R.
Friday 17 January, LaoisJohn Comerford, Bushfield, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois. Eircode: R32 X229.
Friday 17 January, CorkKarl O’Shea, Angram, Drimoleague, Co Cork. Eircode: P47 RD42.
Monday 20 January, Cork (rescheduled from 7 January)Vivian and Evan Buttimer, Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Eircode: P85 A726.
Tuesday 21 January, CavanLeona and Philip Hayes, Aughadrumagullion, Butlersbridge, Co Cavan. Eircode: H12 CX97.
Wednesday 22 January, ClareSeán Hayes, Tulla, Co Clare. Eircode: V95 W280.
Tuesday 28 January, CorkRichard, Una and Joseph Forbes, Enniskeane Co Cork. Eircode: P47 XD40.
SHARING OPTIONS: