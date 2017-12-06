In pursuit of the perfect silage
By Ciarán Lenehan on 07 December 2017
Ciarán Lenehan looks at the all-important 2017 silage analysis from the BETTER farm beef programme farmers.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Farm Programmes
By Ciarán Lenehan on 05 December 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 05 December 2017
By Peter McCann on 05 December 2017
Related Stories
By Michael Collins on 05 December 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 05 December 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 06 December 2017
BARGAM 28 METRE TRAILED SPRAYERVERY CLEAN MACHINE28 METREYEAR 2007...
HARDI MOUNTED SPRAYERELECTRIC CONTROLS15 METRE BOOMS€4500 + VAT...
YES CX6 MOUNTED SPRAYERGOOD CLEAN SPRAYER40FT BOOM€1500 MARGIN...
MAJOR STONE BURIERNEEDS PAINTINGVERY LITTLE WORK DONEGOOD CONDITION...
Abbey 1600 slurry tank Fully recondition Pump Pipes on front of ...