Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: clever safety tips, Creed in the Dáil

In the news today, Wednesday 8 November: the climate tax debate rumbles on, we visit farmers making their own safety devices, dairy markets send negative signals and Creed is quizzed in the Dáil.

Weather forecast

According to Met Éireann, Wednesday will start bright and dry in the south and east, with patchy fog and frost clearing. It will be cloudier in the west, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Cloud, scattered rain and drizzle will spread through the entire country during the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of between 9°C and 12°C in a moderate to fresh southwesterly breeze and remain largely unchanged at night.

In the news

Co Carlow participants in the BETTER farm programme have developed their own farm safety devices.

The recommendation by the Citizens’ Assembly to impose a tax on greenhouse gas emissions continues to generate reactions, most recently from the minister in charge of climate action Denis Naughten.

The latest GDT auction is showing negative market signals for dairy products and Ornua’s factory in Spain was damaged by a fire.

TDs quiz Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in the Dáil.

Join the Dairylink farm walks and get some more safety advice on our weekly podcast.

What’s on today

Limerick IFA county executive meeting, 8.30pm.

Limerick IFA county executive meeting, 8.30pm.