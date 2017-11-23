Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and tractor testing

By on
In the news today, Friday 24 November: Met Éireann say snow and ice are on the way and Minister Ross cancels tractor test.
In the news today, Friday 24 November: Met Éireann say snow and ice are on the way and Minister Ross cancels tractor test.

Weather Forecast

Met Éireann predict that Friday will be a breezy but very cold day.

There will be a number of showers with some good sunny spells. However, showers will be frequent and heavy in the west and north with risk of hail, sleet and snow even on lower ground and the odd thundery downpour.

Top temperatures of just 3° to 6° in freshening west to northwest winds ,but temperatures will be extremely cold overnight at between 0° and -3° degrees with some severe ground frosts and icy roads.

In the news

  • Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross signed a new statutory instrument annulling the requirement for an NCT tractor test.
  • Met Éireann have issued a yellow warning status for Ireland, indicating that there could be scattered snow showers over part of the country.
  • Police in Limavady are appealing for witnesses after a number of sheep were killed as the result of a dog attack.
  • Speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal Dairy Day in Punchestown, the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan has said the dairy sector is at a critical juncture.

    • Coming up on www.farmersjournal.ie

  • We’ll have the weather forecast for the weekend ahead
  • If you missed anything from Dairy Day yesterday you can start catching up here

    • What’s on today

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Related tags
    Related Stories
