Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and tractor testing
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 23 November 2017
In the news today, Friday 24 November: Met Éireann say snow and ice are on the way and Minister Ross cancels tractor test.
Weather Forecast
Met Éireann predict that Friday will be a breezy but very cold day.
There will be a number of showers with some good sunny spells. However, showers will be frequent and heavy in the west and north with risk of hail, sleet and snow even on lower ground and the odd thundery downpour.
Top temperatures of just 3° to 6° in freshening west to northwest winds ,but temperatures will be extremely cold overnight at between 0° and -3° degrees with some severe ground frosts and icy roads.
By Amy Forde on 24 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 24 November 2017
