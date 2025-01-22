The new 24m model from SlurryKat features a vertical folding design where most competitor models are horizontal folding.

SlurryKat marked the expansion of the Premium Plus dribble bar range at LAMMA, with its brand new lightweight 24m umbilical dribble bar. Similar to the rest of the models within the Premium Plus range, the newcomer folds vertically to a height just under 3.5m and is still capable of carrying a 1,200m rear hose reeler.

At 1,890kg, the new 24m unit claims to be the lightest on the market – 55% lighter than the closest competitor machine. The proven design of the range sees the weight positioned closer to the back of the tractor, reducing tail swing and lowering the rear-lift requirement.

Ultimately, this means a 150hp tractor will handle the unit at ease, as well as offer potential to reduce fuel usage and soil compaction.

The 24m unit is fitted with independent boom control, allowing each boom to be lowered or raised to adapt to undulations. Isobus control is offered as standard, meaning all hydraulic control and flow metering is displayed on the one screen.

Later in 2025, SlurryKat will offer the option of automatic boom adjustment, along with section control and flow regulation, a similar system, to that offered on many modern sprayers. All models can be alternatively offered in a flexible trailing shoe configuration. Pricing starts at €66,000 plus VAT.