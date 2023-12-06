This 2021 New Holland T6.180 showing 2,490 hours, complete with front linkage and an MX front loader, sold for €75,000 plus VAT.

The November rendition of the firm’s monthly sales was the largest held for the year to date.

The sale included a number of smaller farmer dispersal entries, including a selection of beet equipment, helping contribute to the 850 total lots put forward for sale on the day.

With 1,200 registered bidders tuning in, a steady clearance rate of 89% was achieved.

All lots had no VAT unless stated “plus VAT”.

Commission was charged at 5%, subject to a maximum fee of €1,000 per item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place Saturday 16 December and is scheduled to include an executor sale on behalf of a Co Sligo farmer.

This 2020 JCB 532-70 Loadall sold at €65,000 plus VAT.

This 2021 Keenan MechFibre 370 tandem-axle diet feeder sold at €42,500 plus VAT.

This 2016 Doosan DX140 sold for €29,000 plus VAT.

This Cross Antelope beet-washer chopper sold at €27,000 plus VAT.

This 2019 Abbey 2,500 gallon slurry tanker and 7.5m dribble bar sold at €24,500 plus VAT.

This 1990 John Deere 6910 sold at €23,500.

This 2002 Hitachi Zaxis 120 sold at €22,000 plus VAT.

This 2000 JCB 407B wheeled loader sold at €19,500.

This 1989 Ford 8210 Series II sold at €16,800.

This 2002 Thyregod T7 double-row beet harvester sold at €16,000 plus VAT.

This 2005 Broughan 30ft tri-axle livestock trailer sold for €14,400.

This 1983 2wd Fendt Farmer 308LS Turbomatik sold for €14,000.

This 1995 Case 4240, fitted with a Tanco front loader, sold at €12,500.

This 2022 Tuffmac 23ft tandem-axle bale trailer sold at €12,100.

This 2019 Samco FieldLift three-leg subsoiler sold at €10,000.

This RM stone cart sold at €9,800 plus VAT.

This 2015 McHale C460 straw blower sold at €9,400 plus VAT.

This 16ft Kane silage trailer sold at €9,100 plus VAT.