The 6150.4 RV Shift is the flagship model from the three model range.

German tractor manufacturer, Deutz-Fahr, will have a strong presence at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show where it will showcase a number of tractors from its latest ranges, including the new 6150.4 RV shift from the latest three-model 6.4 Series range.

6.4 Series

The 156hp 6150.4 RV shift sits as the flagship offering alongside the 6130.4 (136hp) and 6140.4 (147hp). The range slots in between the 6C and standard 6 ranges. Models are fitted with the Farmotion 45 four-cylinder engine.

Transmission options include SDF’s continuously variable TTV and the firm’s RV shift, which is a CVT/powershift hybrid. The latter is based around a full powershift concept with pre-determined ratios that can be customised. This offers 20 forward and 16 reverse speeds.

The powershift ratios can be managed automatically through an auto-shift option, where the electronic control unit selects the most fuel-efficient ratio, based on ground speed.

The 6170 RC Shift Power 6 special edition model will also be on show. \ Adrian Leech Photography.

As standard, the gear pump hydraulic system produces 90 l/min (or optional 120 l/min load-sensing pump) while the rear lift capacity is 5,870kg (optional 9,170kg) across each of the models. Fitted with the MaxiVision cab, it comes in one of three spec levels. The basic MaxiVision cab is fitted with three or four mechanical spools in the RV shift.

Meanwhile, the MaxiVision+ sees two mechanical and two electric spools available for either transmission option.

The top-spec MaxiVisionPro cab offers fully electric spool valves and an optional 12in monitor on the TTV models only.

Other models set for Punchestown include a 5105 fitted with a front loader, 6170 RC Shift Power 6 special edition and a 6230 TTV Warrier model sporting a Java green livery.