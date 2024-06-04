This 2009 John Deere 6830 Premium Autoquad model complete with a Quicke Q60 front loader and a mere 2,500 hours went unsold at €58,783 (£50,000).

A flurry of immaculate classic tractors, predominantly Fords, were the main attraction at a private dispersal auction held by HJ Pugh & Co on behalf of UK collector, Chris Luscombe and family.

The top sale price on the day was €43,500 (£37,000) plus fees, paid for a 1990 Ford 7610 Series 3 model showing 6,900 hours. This particular example was well specified and fitted with radar and air-conditioning and was shod on Goodyear tyres. The tractor is believed to have had one previous keeper from new.

With over 289 lots in total, including 20 classic tractors, there were cars as well as plant machinery and spares. The auction took place on site and online, with bids being made from across the UK and Ireland.

The second highest price was €41,148 (£35,000), which was paid for a 1990 Ford 8210 Series 3 model showing 4,200 genuine hours.

The tractor was another well-specified example, fitted with a turbo and air conditioning from new.

With just one previous keeper, the tractor was originally supplied by Platts Harris to a farm in north Lincolnshire, which was later rented, resulting in the tractor being put into storage. It was fitted with new tyres.

Next up was a 1992 Ford 8830 Dual Power showing 3,200 hours which sold for €35,857 (£30,500). It was equipped with quick-release category 3 lift arms and a full set of front and rear wheel weights and new Firestone tyres.

A 1989 Ford 7810 Series 3 with 6,294 hours and a local tractor from new, sold for €35,269 (£30,000).

Three County tractors were sold, each making €35,269 (£30,000). One was a 1974 1174 model showing 6,500 hours. The second was a 1980 1184 model and the third was a 1969 754 Select-O-Speed model.

The latter was imported from New Zealand by the vendor 20 years ago beforethen being sold and later bought back.

Next up was a 1995 JCB Fastrac 186-65 showing 8,519 hours selling for €24,688 (£21,000), followed by a 1997 Case IH 5150 Plus model with 7,800 hours and one previous keeper from new. It sold for €21,867 (£18,600).

Other sale highlights included a 1990 Ford 8630 powershift model with 8,234 hours selling for €21,161 (£18,000), a 1987 MB Trac 1000 with 9,382 hours selling for €19,986 (£17,000) and €19,986 (£17,000) for a 1991 John Deere 2850 with 3,200 hours, complete with a Stoll front loader and fitted with the original Goodyear tyres.

A 1996 Case IH 856XL Plus model with 9,047 hours sold for €18,105 (£15,400), a 1986 Marshall 804 model fitted with a Quicke loader and 3,175 hours sold for €17,634 (£15,000) while a 1976 Massey Ferguson 168, showing 3,145 hours and power steering, sold for €14,095 (£12,000).

Unsold lots

A 1990 Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee model (originally Irish-owned) in original condition and showing 5,640 hours went unsold at €41,148 (£35,000).

Meanwhile, a 2009 John Deere 6830 Premium 50km/h Autoquad model, complete with a Quicke Q60 front loader and a mere 2,500 hours, went unsold at €58,783 (£50,000).

The tractor was bought by the vendor with just 100 hours on the clock before selling it with 750 hours and then buying it back three years ago with 1,280 hours.

All lots were subject to a buyer’s premium of 5% plus VAT. Meanwhile, online bidders were subject to a further 6% commission including VAT.

‘Privilege’

Henry Biss, of HJ Pugh & Co said: “It was lovely to have the privilege of selling such a well-kept and immaculate collection of classic tractors.

The tractors were in fantastic condition, all with low hours and in good working order.

“Bids were flying in from all directions in the field, as well as some strong internet bids coming in online from Ireland and Wales. The tractors now have new homes all over the UK and Ireland.”