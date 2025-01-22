Available in both mechanical self-levelling and non-self-levelling versions, this loader is engineered to fit tractors ranging from 80hp to 180hp.

LAMMA visitors were treated to a first look at Quicke’s new N-series front loader, specifically designed for utility and used tractors. Available in both mechanical self-levelling and non-self-levelling versions, this loader is engineered to fit tractors ranging from 80hp to 180hp.

Quicke says the N-series was designed with visibility and simplicity in mind, optimised for clear sightlines, the N-series is simple to operate with intuitive controls and a low-positioned parallel bar for enhanced visibility.

The new N-series will fit in-between the manufacturer’s existing entry-level X and higher spec Q series. According to the manufacturer, it basically comes with the strength of the Q series without any of the extra features.

The N-series can be used together with the Quicke control system, offering either the QM-command or QE-command for optimised performance.

“With the N-series, we have returned to the essentials, focusing on what truly matters for farmers, reliability, simplicity, and efficiency,” said Cyril Thibaut, product manager at Quicke.