While both companies will retain their independence, research and development, technology and the sourcing of raw materials will be shared.

Well-known Italian and French brands Maschio Gaspardo and Grégoire Besson have formed a strategic partnership in order to share resources and skills in the fields of innovation, technology, research and development for soil cultivation equipment.

While Maschio is well known for its extensive equipment range, Grégoire Besson on the other hand is renowned for its ploughs and tillage equipment.

The alliance will provide the ability to better negotiate the purchasing of materials and components in order to improve market competitiveness.

Partnership

"This partnership strengthens our joint ability to invest in innovation and technology. What's more, it opens up new prospects for both companies in terms of expansion, particularly in eastern Europe, the UK and North America,” stated Maschio Gaspardo managing director Luigi De Puppi.

Little detail was announced in terms of product portfolios and branding.

However, it is believed that distribution channels will go unchanged in markets where both brands are currently present and well established.

As one would expect, in markets where just one of the brands is present, the other will be distributed through the existing dealer network.

Company backgrounds

Founded in 1964, Maschio Gaspardo Group manufactures machinery for soil cultivation, seeding, fertilisation and crop protection, as well as landscape maintenance and haymaking equipment.

The Italian group employs 2,325 people worldwide in eight production facilities, including three abroad - in China, India and Romania. It has 13 sales subsidiaries, one of which is in the UK.

On the other hand, French manufacturer Grégoire Besson was founded in 1802. The brand specialises in ploughs, tine and disc cultivators, all of which is manufactured between four facilities, three of which are in France and one in Italy. It employs 350 people in total and has seven export subsidiaries.