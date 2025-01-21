The team want to hear about Irish farming practices, their types of farming, and how they’ve coped with extreme weather events as well as any adaptions they have made concerning climate change.

Irish farmers are being urged to take part in an online survey about their perceptions to climate change.

The project was launched by a research team from Technological University Dublin (TUD) who developed the survey to gather insights that will help shape future support for Irish agriculture.

The team want to hear about Irish farming practices, their types of farming, and how they’ve coped with extreme weather events as well as any adaptions they have made concerning climate change.

This project about the future of Irish agriculture is also funded by the Department of Agriculture and involves collaboration between Teagasc, TUD and University College Dublin (UCD).

The team are hoping to reach their goal of 1,000 responses from farmer.

To complete the survey, click here.