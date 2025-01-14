Tóchar Midlands Wetlands Restoration is seeking a multi-disciplinary team to create a restoration plan for the most important calcareous fen in Ireland, Pollardstown Fen in Co Kildare. \ Sophie Popplewell

The team is tasked with creating a restoration plan for a calcareous fen and associated habitats at Pollardstown Fen SAC (0000396) with the aim of implementing measures and monitoring their effectiveness.

The restoration plan will identify technically feasible restoration measures for the various zones of the site, including the fen habitats, Rathbride woodland and surrounding wetland margins.

The call for tenders for scientific, ecological and hydrological services for the restoration plan has a closing date of Monday 17 February 2025 and is available on the etenders website.

Fen restoration

The restoration plan is supported through the EU Just Transition fund, which is co-funded by the Government of Ireland.

Unlike a bog, fens are fed mainly by springs and, in this case, calcareous (calcium-rich) water flowing in from over 40 springs emanating from the Curragh sand and gravel aquifer.

This creates a unique environment, providing specialist species a place to call home in a landscape where they would otherwise fail to gain a foothold.

Although the focus of the restoration plan is on fen habitats, it is anticipated that restoration measures will also benefit other wetland habitats, important species and contribute to socioeconomic benefits for the local community, improvements to biodiversity and reduced carbon emissions.