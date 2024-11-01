A new forestry research project - AshforFuture - aimed at preserving and reviving ash trees in Ireland was officially launched by Minister of State Pippa Hackett on Friday.

The project, led by Teagasc and funded through the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland, brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts from across Ireland and Europe.

The AshforFuture project is funded through the Department’s 2023 thematic research call, with €770,000 allocated to the project, including €260,000 from the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland.

The project aims to select, propagate and breed disease-tolerant ash genotypes to mitigate the damage caused by the invasive pathogen Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, which has been responsible for widespread ash dieback across Ireland.

It will focus on four key areas:

AshComm: enhancing communication among stakeholders and sharing research findings.

AshGen: selecting and propagating tolerant ash trees using molecular markers to establish a resilient population.

AshPath: investigating the interaction between the disease and ash, assessing tree health and pathogen variability.

AshSilva: evaluating silvicultural systems that promote natural regeneration and resilience through species diversity.

“Ash trees are of profound historical, cultural and ecological importance in Ireland,” the minister said.

“We have taken steps to support those forest owners affected by the devastating consequences of ash dieback by putting in place an action plan earlier this year, which includes a payment package of €79m in addition to payments for reconstitution of ash plantations. The AshforFuture project is another critical step in addressing the ongoing impact of ash dieback.

“Through innovative research, this project aims to identify disease-tolerant ash trees, helping to restore these iconic trees to our landscapes.”

Commending the project launch, Teagasc director Professor Frank O'Mara said that the approach of the AshforFuture project exemplifies the critical role of collaborative research in addressing real-world challenges such as ash dieback disease.

Project co-ordinator Dr Dheeraj Rathore said that AshforFuture will bring together cutting-edge research in genetics, pathology and silviculture to progress the delivery of practical solutions for the forestry sector.

“Through close collaboration with stakeholders across Ireland and beyond, the project aims to advance the restoration of ash trees to their rightful place in the Irish landscape, with a wide associated range of benefits.”