The costs associated with administering the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) have exceeded £30m, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

In response to a written question from Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, Minister Muir said total administration costs came to £31.5m over the first seven years of EFS.

In terms of payments to farmers, whilst data for 2024 is not available, the figures show that EFS payments over the first six scheme years equated to just £69m.

Across the first seven tranches, there are 1,300 EFS higher level agreements in place which are aimed at environmentally designated land.

With EFS wider level, which is for all types of land, 6,200 scheme agreements are in place.

Agreements under an eighth tranche of EFS higher level are due to start in 2025, although no new tranche of EFS wider level is taking place next year.

It is understood that plans are progressing within DAERA for a one-year pilot as part of the upcoming Farming With Nature programme.

Roll out of the new agri environment scheme has already been delayed, with the initial plan being for the pilot to be launched in late 2023.