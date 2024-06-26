Bill Harpur has seen a reduction in fertiliser and greenhouse gas emissions since focusing more on clover and multispecies swards. \ Houston Green

Harnessing the nitrogen fixing properties of red and white clover has delivered financial savings and environmental benefits for Bill Harpur, who farms 69ha outside Portrush.

Hosting the first of eight CAFRE-led ‘Profit from Pasture’ events on his 46 cow suckler and dairy calf to beef unit on Monday evening, Bill outlined how legumes have cut chemical fertiliser by almost 50% in the past four years.

“I am focusing more and more on getting clover into swards, starting with a six acre multispecies sward established back in May 2020” stated Bill.

“The multispecies sward initially got a bag per acre of chemical fertiliser when it was sown out, but has received nothing since then.

“It is in its fourth year and still performing well. The sward is split into six paddocks and grazing 30 Angus cross calves.”

Other grazing swards with a ryegrass and white clover mix received one bag of nitrogen in April 2024, with some areas getting a smaller second dressing as required.

From June on, the aim is to let clover drive growth across grazing swards, with Bill measuring grass weekly and making decisions based on average farm covers and grazing wedge.

Savings

In 2023, chemical fertiliser use was down 9.2t on 2020/21 levels, yet grass yields were similar and the farm maintained a stocking rate at 1.66 cow equivalents per hectare.

The six acre multispecies sward has saved 3t of fertiliser alone.

“I grow 12 to 15 acres of barley each year with the grain fed to finishing cattle.

“My aim is to grow what I can on my own land to feed cattle, reduce bought in inputs, but maintain output.

“So far I am pleased with how clover and multispecies swards are working and it is giving me greater confidence to try more,” said Bill.

Read more

Bidders reach €26,870/ac for Meath farm and yard