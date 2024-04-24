Farmers are advised to shop around when pricing red diesel, as there are cost savings to be had based on current quotes. At the upper end of the market, price quotes for an order of 2,250l of red diesel are running above 79p/l, while the main run of price quotes are in the region of 77p to 78p/l. However, at the lower end, prices are in the region of 73.3p/l to 74.9p/l.

Fuel costs have eased over the past week to 10 days, as crude oil prices fall from a seven-month high of US $91/barrel in mid-April.

DERV

Price quotes for DERV have also settled, with an order of 1,000l ranging from lows of 118.8p/l, rising to 123.5p/l.

