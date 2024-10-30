Announcing dates for face-to-face training are Dr. Andrew Kerr (left), Contract Manager, Countryside Services Ltd and Dr. Steven Johnson, CAFRE.

Tyrone-based Countryside Services Ltd has been appointed by DAERA to deliver face-to-face training to participants in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS).

Farmers still have the option of completing the training online, via the CAFRE website (www.cafre.ac.uk).

The alternative is to book a place at one of the training events, which can be done by calling Countryside Services on 028 8778 9770 or by using the CAFRE website.

Pre-registration is required for the face-to-face training and farmers must bring along photographic identification. The first available event is on Tuesday 12 November in the Strule Arts Centre Omagh, followed by the Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen on Wednesday 20 November and Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy on Wednesday 27 November.

There are also dates available in December in Craigavon, Downpatrick and Cookstown.

It will be a condition of future farm payments that farmers participate in the SNHS and complete the associated training.