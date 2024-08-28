Clinical signs can vary, although they are generally more severe in sheep with symptoms including fever, swelling of the head and neck, lameness, inflammation of the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes, drooling and there is often a high mortality rate.

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer has urged farmers to source animals responsibly due to a threat of bluetongue.

It comes after the confirmation of bluetongue-3 (BTV-3) in a sheep in Norfolk following an investigation of a clinical suspect case.

Bluetongue is a notifiable exotic disease, transmitted by midge bites, and it affects cows, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas.

The midges are most active between the months of April and November.

Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer Brian Dooher said the confirmation is not unexpected given “the rising level of disease across several countries in Europe".

“Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety. However, an incursion to Northern Ireland would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.”

Symptoms

There are currently no authorised vaccines available for this serotype of BTV-3.

However, if bluetongue was confirmed in Northern Ireland, a veterinary risk assessment would be carried out and a licence may be issued to permit to vaccinate.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is reminding farmers to isolate suspect animals indoors.

“I would like to remind all farmers of the importance of sourcing animals responsibly and ask that they maintain vigilance for signs of the disease, reporting any suspicions to [DAERA] immediately,” Dooher added.

