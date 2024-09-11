Dry weather has seen arable farmers make progress with the 2024 grain harvest. \ Donal O'Leary

Improved weather has enabled arable farmers to finish harvesting of winter crops and in some instances, commence spring barley.

Reports on winter wheat yields are in the region of 2.8t to 3.2t/acre of grain dried to 15% moisture, having come off the combine in the region of 17% to 18%.

Where dried wheat is selling, prices are steady at £200 to £210/t before factoring in transport costs, which are often at the grower’s expense.

Yields of winter oats are in the region of 2.4t to 2.5t/acre, once grain has been dried below 15%, while some farmers have harvested beans with yields around 1.75t/acre.

Barley

The first reports of spring barley put yields at around 3t/acre at moisture levels of 18% to 19%, although the area harvested is limited.

Prices for green barley are generally unchanged at £155 to £160/t for grain at 18% moisture, with dried grain moving off farm closer to £185/t before transport costs.

Demand for straw has moved up another level, in what is already a red hot market, as the issuing of farm payments has improved cashflow on livestock farms.

Round bales of wheat and barley straw ex-farm start at £30 for regular customers, rising to £35 for new customers, with payment in full required on collection.

Demand for straw imported from Britain has also increased, leading to higher prices, with English barley straw up £5 to £10/t and trading between £190 and £195/t delivered.

