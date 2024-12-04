Factory quotes are on the rise for fat lambs and sheep in Northern Ireland.

Factory quotes for lambs have jumped 20p/kg, with 670p/kg paid to 23kg as numbers presented for slaughter continue to tighten.

At the outlined prices, factory lambs are worth £154. But that remains £5 to £10 below the main run of prices in marts, with heavy, slaughter-fit sheep now trading north of £160.

Driving the live trade is competition between buyers purchasing lambs for live export and agents sourcing lambs for processors in the Republic of Ireland.

Factory prices have increased significantly south of the border with €8.30 to €8.40/kg common to 23.5kg, which converts back to sterling prices of 670p to 680p/kg.

A 2p/kg increase brings base quotes on prime cattle to 498p/kg for U3 animals this week, with prices of 512p and 516p/kg commonplace.

Higher prices are being paid to farmers with greater negotiating power, while good quality suckler cows are trading above 400p/kg.

Last week, the average price paid on U3 heifers rose to 513p with steers on 509.3p/kg. Both prices are the highest on record for these classes of stock.

