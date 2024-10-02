Finished cattle continue to rise in value, with multiple reports of 500p/kg being widely available for prime steers and heifers.

Price deals above the 500p/kg barrier are on offer, but are generally linked to bigger numbers and finishers working on a weekly killing arrangement.

Base quotes have moved up 2p/kg to 478p/kg for U-3 grading animals, although most reports indicate 496p/kg is a realistic starting price.

A starting price of 490p/kg is widely available for young bulls, which meet market specifications around age and carcase weight.

Cull cows are also rising in value, with reports of good quality suckler types making prices of 400p/kg and above.

Marts

The rise in beef price has filtered through to marts, with reports showing uplift in prices paid for finished and short keep cattle during September.

Over the past month, forward steers averaged 291p/kg for U-grading types, up from 285p/kg during August. On a 700kg steer, that equates to an increase of £42.

Base quotes for fat lambs remain on 590p/kg, but reports indicate 600p/kg is freely available, with deals of 605p/kg also paid to keep pace with the live trade.

