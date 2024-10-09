Factory prices for prime steers and heifers during quarter three (Q3) of 2024 are more than 20p/kg above the equivalent value last year.

Official price reports for Q3 show U3 steers averaging 488.79p/kg, up from 467.3p/kg last year, adding £85 to a 400kg carcase.

A similar price differential exists on R3 steers with these animals averaging 486.87p/kg in Q3 of 2024, although O3 steers are only 10p/kg ahead of the same period in 2023, at an average of 478.04p/kg.

Over the year to date, steer prices have remained relatively steady, with U3 grades averaging 483.1p/kg and 485.1p/kg in Q1 and Q2.

Heifers

Compared to steers, U3 heifers have seen bigger price increases as 2024 has progressed. The Q1 average was 484.1p/kg rising to 485.9p/kg in Q2 and 491.3p/kg in Q3. That Q3 price is 22.5p/kg ahead of the same period in 2023.

Cows

In contrast to prime cattle, a recent rise in factory prices for cull cows has meant the trade has finally caught up on last year. In Q3, prices averaged 383.1p/kg for U3 grades, marginally ahead of the 382.2p/kg from the same period in 2023.

However, across 2024 to date, U3 cows have averaged 375.6p/kg, down 29p from 404.3p/kg in 2023.

Latest quotes

Base quotes for prime cattle have increased to 482p/kg for U-3 grades with price deals similar to last week.

That keeps cattle on starting prices around 496p/kg, with 500p/kg common for regular finishers.

Lambs

Base quotes for lambs remain on 590p/kg, but deals of 600p to 610p/kg are available to keep pace with a vibrant mart trade.

