Bushypark Roisin 4th which sold for the top price of €8,000, exhibited by Roisin and John Keane. / Swarber Photography

There was a rocking trade at the Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society’s Premier show and sale held at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday.

Previous record prices were blown away for both bulls and heifers, as new records were set for both in what was the best society sale in history.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Shorthorn Society has made great strides in recent years, driven by an increased demand for roan cattle in the commercial market.

The society must also be commended for its forward-thinking approach to developing and promoting the breed.

Auctioneer Tom Cox oversaw the sale of 33 heifers and seven bulls on Saturday, resulting in a clearance of 97% for heifers and a 78% clearance for bulls.

The average sale price for both was way up on previous years, with the 33 heifers averaging €2,847 and the seven bulls settling at €3,036.

Bushypark trio

Setting a new record price for a Shorthorn heifer at a society sale in Ireland and topping the trade at €8,000 was the 10-month-old weanling heifer, Bushypark Roisin 4th, exhibited by Co Clare breeder, John Keane.

It proved to be a momentous day for the man from Kilfenora, as he went on to take the top three prices in the female section.

The sale leader is a daughter of Caramba Pageboy and Bushypark Roisin 2nd, sired by Clonina Explorer 300. This white heifer displayed a four-star replacement index across breed of €115 and carries one copy of the E226X gene. Clive Richardson from Northern Ireland had the last call on Roisin, as Tom Cox dropped the hammer to a resounding cheer from the packed ringside.

Dekeana Gunslinger, male champion which sold for €6,300, exhibited by Sam and Henry Dudley. / Swarber Photography

Shortly before this, the overall male champion Dekeana Gunslinger broke the record price for a Shorthorn bull at a society sale in Ireland, selling for €6,300.

Brought out by breeders Sam and Henry Dudley from Co Tipperary, this classy young bull attracted significant interest in the sale ring before getting knocked down to a breeder from Co Donegal.

Born in January 2024, Gunslinger is a son of Chapelton Typhoon ET and the Bethlehem Starboy daughter, Portshan Gail. He went to sale with a four-star terminal and replacement index as well as a five-star carcass weight figure of +10.4kg.

Bushypark Roisin Rose, junior female champion which sold for €5,800 exhibited by John Keane. / Swarber Photography

John Keane received the next two best prices with his weanling heifers, Bushypark Roisin Rose and Bushypark Dandoline 6th, with both selling to herds in Northern Ireland. Trading at €5,800 was the overall junior female champion, Bushypark Roisin Rose, a daughter of Bushypark Jack 2nd and Bushypark Roisin 3rd. Her stable mate Dandoline 6th was also sired by Bushypark Jack 2nd and exchanged hands at €4,500.

Rockville success

Co Roscommon breeder Anthony Dockery had a successful day out, claiming the senior and overall female champion with Rockville Fogga 535, which went on to sell for €3,500. Anthony traded six entries on the day for an average of €3,160.

For a full report from Saturday’s sale pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.