David Erskine (right) pictured with his second prize winner Fieldview Texas that sold for €8,400. / Alfie Shaw

The British Charolais Cattle Society will host its annual spring sale in Welshpool on Saturday, 27 April. It currently has 71 bulls entered for sale.

With the show set to kick off at 9am on Saturday morning followed by the sale at 11.30am, Monaghan native David Erskine will have a tough task ahead as he makes the journey to judge the prestigious annual event.

David is a Pedigree breeder from just outside Monaghan town and keeps 50 breeding cows, 30 of which are pedigree Charolais.

Erskine's pedigree herd was established over 25 years ago and over the past 25 years, he has continued to build his herd's reputation under the Fieldview Charolais prefix.