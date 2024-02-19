Ian Goldie took the senior champion and reserve champion title at Sunday's show in Stirling, as well as the supreme champion and reserve supreme champion titles. \Shanon Kinahan

Following on from a fine display of Simmental cattle in United Auctions Stirling, the British Charolais Cattle Society also enjoyed a jam-packed day where 160 bulls battled it out across 15 classes and three championships under the watchful eye of judge Gareth Roberts from Welshpool.

After a tough day in the centre of the ring, Gareth found his supreme overall Charolais champion in Solwayfirth Tierney from the herd of Ian Goldie and family.

Born in May 2022, the Glenericht Majestic son had previously been tapped forward as the senior champion before being selected as the overall champion in the evening.

Reserve senior

From the same herd and the same sire came the reserve senior and reserve overall champion, Solwayfirth Topgun.

Ian Goldie’s April 2022-born bull was again sired by Glenericht Majestic and he was bred from a Solwayfirth Javelin dam.

There was a large crowd of Charolais spectators from Ireland in attendance at the Stirling bull sales. \ Shanon Kinahan

Intermediate champion came from the Carwood herd of Mr and Mrs C J Wright.

May 2022-born Carwood Trojan was sired by Maerdy Magestic and was bred from an Elgin Emperor dam.

The junior championship title was awarded to Harestone Thedal G Richard and Neil Barclay.

The October 2022-born bull was sired by I Love You and his dam is Harestone Mamma Mia, a Maerdy Dublin daughter.