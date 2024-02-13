Laheens Villager sold for the top price of €8,100. / Alysha Moore Photography

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held its first bull sale of 2024 at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday.

Aberdeen Angus bulls dominated the numbers, with the Angus breed also taking home the top price of €8,100 at the multi-breed sale.

Local man Cormac Duignan took home that top price for his September 2022-born son of Fordel Lockdown.

Laheens Villager was placed first in his class in the pre-sale show by judge Stephen Wallace from Garvagh in Northern Ireland.

He makes his way to the Coolcran pedigree Angus herd in Mayo as junior herd sire.

Villager had one of the lowest calving figures in the sale at 0.4%, coupled with a five-star terminal and replacement index. Duignan also took home €3,400 for his second entry in the sale.

Driney Velvet Black Jack sold for €6,500.

The overall champion Aberdeen Angus bull went to Gerad Regan from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, for his November 2022-born bull Driney Velvet Black Jack.

Jack was sired by HF Rebel and sold for the second-highest price of the sale at €6,500.

Lawsonsford Lord Hoinda sold for €4,000.

Cavan men Barry and Michael Smith were tapped out reserve champion with their September 2022-born bull Lawsonsford Lord Hondo, which was sired by the homebred Lawsonsford Stumpie. He sold for €4,000.

Another Cavan breeder - Shane McKiernan - crossed the €4,000 threshold with his bull Drumcarbin Viny Jones.

The August 2022-born bull was sired by Loughlynn Humdinger and sold for €4,400.

Good day at the office

Sligo breeder Gerry Lenehan also had a good day at the office, selling one of the youngest bulls in the yard for €4,000. The December 2022-born Tower Van Dubh was sired by Luddenmore Earl.

A group of farmers made the long trip from Bulgaria to Carrick-on-Shannon with two pedigree Angus bulls being purchased by two farmers in the travelling group.

The sale average came in at €3,580 for 21 Angus bull sold in the sale.

Two Limousins made €3,000 each, while one Charolais also sold for €3,000.

The next multi-breed bull and heifer sale takes place at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 9 March.