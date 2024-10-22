Killerton Uncanny sold for the top price of 18,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

Borderway Mart in Carlisle is always the place to be for Limousin enthusiasts, as it plays host to the British Limousin Cattle Society’s annual autumn show and sale.

The highly anticipated event took place across two days last weekend, with the show on Friday and the sale on Saturday morning.

Forty-seven passed inspection for auction and averaged £7,901, with 16 bulls selling for five-figure sums.

High seller

Selling for the top price of 18,000gns was one of the pre-sale standouts Killerton Uncanny.

This powerful April 2023-born bull is a son of Nealford Politician and Killerton Panzer, a daughter of the 10,000gns Foxhillfarm Montreal.

A carrier of both the F94L and Q204 genes, Uncanny ranks in the top 10% of the breed for growth rate.

He attracted significant interest in the sale ring, before getting knocked down to Eric and Elaine Norman of Carlisle, Cumbria.

Haulfryn Uboat, which sold for 15,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

Trading at 15,000gns was the January 2023-born Haulfryn Uboat, the property of RG and RS Whitley from Clwyd.

A second-prizewinner in the pre-sale show, this impressive son of Ampertaine Elgin and Haulfryn Pia also carries one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes. Buyers here were Messrs Fowlie, Alford, Aberdeenshire.

Three lots at 14,000gns

Three lots shared the price tag of 14,000gns. The first to go through the ring was the first-prizewinner Goldies Upshot from Bruce Goldie, Dumfries, selling to AG Kirton and sons, Bewdley.

A son of Ampertaine Opportunity, Upshot’s dam Goldies Obsession is also the dam of Goldies Starter, which was reserve junior champion at Carlisle in May 2022.

A double carrier of the F94L gene, this March 2023-born bull catalogued with impressive 200 and 400 growth figures.

Bruce Goldie also received 14,000gns for Goldies United, a March 2023-born son of Goldies Terence.

His dam Goldies Melody needs little introduction, with full brothers having sold to 30,000gns.

United packed an attractive set of indexes, which included a gestation length figure of -3.5 days. Wrapping this one up was Messrs Ritchie, Aberdeen.

Reserve overall champion

The final bull to hit 14,000gns was the reserve intermediate champion and reserve overall champion Whinfellpark Unleash, exhibited by Cumbria-based breeders Messrs Jenkinson.

A son of Graiggoch Rambo and the homebred dam Whinfellpark Purdy, Unleash was secured in the sale ring by Messrs Brass from Penrith.

Whinfellpark Unleash, which sold for 14,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

In the pre-sale show, judge Ali Jackson from Maulcastle Farm selected Brontemoor Urea as his overall champion, after awarding him the intermediate championship earlier that morning.

Exhibited by JM and SM Priestley, Utah exchanged hands at 10,000gns, selling to Messrs Wight & sons, Melrose, Roxburghshire.

This Fieldson Nitram son enjoyed a successful show season this summer, winning the interbreed championship at Cockermouth and Gisland shows.

