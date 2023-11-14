The Munster Aberdeen Angus club has this year launched a new autumn sale. This sale will be slightly different in the fact that it will take place as a timed auction.

The sale is being run in conjunction with MartEye and Mid-Tipp Mart Thurles from Friday 17 November to Monday 20 November. In total, 35 heifers are put forward, featuring top lots of both red and black Angus.

This sale will be the first of its kind with almost 20 different breeders from around Munster selling through the timed platform.

The sale contains females from some of the best lines in the region and gives access to many herds which usually wouldn’t offer females at public auctions.

Full details of all lots along with contact details for exhibitors can be found on irishaberdeenangus.marteye.ie.

Potential customers can make contact with breeders to view cattle on farm if they so wish.

Lots will begin closing at 7pm on 20 November.